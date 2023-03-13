Officer Involved Shooting Published 11:24 am Monday, March 13, 2023

UPDATE: As of March 13, 2023 at approx. 9:00am there was a call from a neighbour of 309 E 18th Ave that there was suspicous activity in the abandoned house. Cordele Police Department, Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene. Once, the officers arrived, they found the vehicle invloved in the incident from earlier this morning parked at the rear of the residence. Officers searched the abandoned house and were unable to locate the suspect.

At approximately 1:30 am on March 13, 2023, officers with the Cordele Police Department were dispatched to the 600 Block of E 26th Ave in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with the caller, who told officers that Antonio Jamar Brown was threatening her and following her around town. The caller was escorted to a safe location while officers attempted to locate the suspect and the vehicle.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in the 600 block of S 3rd St. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the driver fled. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped by construction on the railroad tracks on S 3rd St. Officers exited their vehicle and gave loud verbal commands for Brown to stop and exit his vehicle. Instead, Brown made a U-turn and drove at the officers. One officer fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling Eastbound on 16th Ave.

The suspect is thirty-five-year-old Antonio Jamar Brown, a black male with a date of birth of 06-06-87. He was last seen fleeing the area in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ga tag TLV997.

Antonio Jamar Brown already had active felony warrants for:

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent

Brown is now being sought on these additional warrants:

Assault x 2

Stalking

Terroristic Threats and Acts

Harassing Communications

The officer was not injured during this incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in and is currently investigating the incident.

We ask anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477.