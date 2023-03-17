Ribbon Cutting held for Talking Tiles and Tees Published 10:51 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Nancy and her husband Reverend Roy Gibbs owners of Talking Tiles & Tees, Celebrated their Grand Opening this morning March 17, 2023 with Cordele Chamber of Commerce. Many know Nancy from working at Adam’s Drug Store for 20 years or the 18 books she had written and her involvement in the community. At 67 years old she has now started her business Talking Tiles & Tees, where she makes Christian t-shirts, and tiles, hosts a ladies bible study Tuesdays at 10:00am and is a place that welcomes all with open arms. She wants her business to be, “More than a store but a lighthouse in the middle of Cordele”. You can find her store at 710 S Pecan Street, Cordele, GA 31015 or on Facebook at Talking Tiles and Tees.