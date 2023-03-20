Anonymous Tip Leads to Drug Arrests Published 3:19 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

CRISP COUNTY- March 20, 2023

On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (M.S.N.T.F), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (GBI SWRDEO) concluded a three-month illegal drug distribution investigation. A search warrant was executed at 814 27th Ave West, Cordele, Georgia. The search resulted in meth, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA (ecstasy), and cash. Two handguns were also recovered, one with an extended magazine.

The following were arrested:

Kelcy Smith, a 44-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was charged with the following:

 One count of Trafficking Fentanyl

 One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

 One count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

 Two counts of Firearm Possession by a Convicted Felon

 Six counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of a school



Lakeetra Hardrick, a 43-year-old female from Cordele, Georgia, was charged with the following:

 One count of Trafficking Fentanyl

 One count of Trafficking Methamphetamine

 One count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of MDMA with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

 One count of Firearm Possession during Commission of a Crime

 Six counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of a school

Additional charges are pending investigation.

“Two individuals were arrested, and large quantities of drugs, including fentanyl, were taken off the streets because citizens listened to our plea with the public in our campaign efforts and stepped up to provide enough information for an investigation. Over a year ago, I stated we could not do this alone; a few months back, I reiterated that message to Crisp County. Today I continue to urge the community to help us combat the National Fentanyl Epidemic locally. See Something, Say Something,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

“See Something, Say Something” citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891), submit online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call our office at (229-276-2600). Reporters can remain anonymous if desired. For imminent threats, always call 9-1-1.