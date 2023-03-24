Harris Equipment Machine Shop Grand Opening Published 2:25 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Harris had a great turn out for their opening of the new machine shop March 23, 2023. Marlene Kimball, Vice Chair at the Chamber of Commerce, gave a welcoming statement. Her husband Marvin Kimball worked at Harris for 44 years. Philip Walls, Harris Director of Shedder Operation gave the invocation. Following was remarks from State Representative Noel Williams, Jr., Senator Carden Summers, City Manager Angela Redding, Crisp County Commission Dicky Dowdy, and Harris President DJ VanDeusen. All came with nothing but great things to say about Harris and its many years of service to the community.

DJ VanDeusen also presented a placard for the training center, naming it after Howard Ergle who has been with the company for almost 50 years. The center will now been known as the Ergle Training Center.

Congratulations to Harris! It’s a great day to BE HARRIS!