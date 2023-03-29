Mercer School of Business Welcomes New Professor

Professor Gordon is working towards being a triple bear! He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in finance after receiving his bachelor’s and master’s from Mercer. Go Bears!

Professor Gordon loves educating others about financial knowledge and literacy. He began his career in finance as a commercial and consumer lender, where he was a financial advisor to others. His experience led him to want to teach finance full-time.

Professor Gordon advises all students to keep an open mind and network every chance they get. The Mercer University network spans far and wide, and being on this campus taps you into that network. He encourages students to take full advantage of networking opportunities every chance they get, even if it might mean stepping far out of their comfort zone.