Free Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Program coming to Cordele Published 2:27 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

PreventT2 Helps Pre-diabetic Patients Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

By Liz Clarke, Crisp County FACS Agent

One in three American adults had pre-diabetes. Without weight loss or moderate physical activity, many of them can develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.

If you have pre-diabetes, the PreventT2 lifestyle change program, offered by Crisp County Extension, cam help you make lasting changes to prevent type 2 diabetes. You will work in a group with a trained lifestyle coach to learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to your life, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.

“So many people in our community have pre-diabetes,” said Liz Clarke; “The PreventT2 program offers a real chance to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by adopting a healthier lifestyle.”

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

The local program will meet at the Crisp County Extension Office, on Thursdays at 1:00P.M. an introductory session will be held on May 4th at 1:00P.M. at the Crisp County Extension Office. The program is offered free to participants.

PreventT2 groups meet for a year – weekly for the first 6 months, then once or twice a month for the second 6 months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program is based on research that found people with pre-diabetes can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half by losing 5 o 7 percent of their body weight. That is about 10 to 14 pounds for a person weighing 200 pounds.

One former participant said, “I’ve tried so many things before, but without the program I would never have done this on my own.”

To learn about PreventT2 and sign up for the program in Cordele, call Liz Clarke, Crisp County PACS Agent at the Crisp County Extension office at 229-276-2612. For more information, please go to www.cdc.gov/PreventT2

You May Have Pre-Diabetes and Be at Rick for Type 2 Diabetes if you:

Are 45 years of age or older

Are overweight

Have family history of type 2 diabetes

Are physically active fewer than 3 times per week

Ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds

TAKE THE TEST HERE https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html