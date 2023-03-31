Community Overdose Awareness Event being held on April 29th

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, The Legacy Group for Suicide Awareness &

Celebrate Recovery of Cordele will be hosting a “Community Overdose Awareness”

event on Saturday April 29th from 9AM-12PM. This event will be held at Cordele First

Methodist Activities Center located at 302 East 12 TH Ave., Cordele, GA. Doors will open

at 8AM; training will begin promptly at 9AM. Breakfast is being provided by The

Legacy Group or feel free to bring your own breakfast & snacks.

Georgia Overdose Prevention volunteers Suzanne Griffin, Jessie Blanchard & Rod Pam

Myers will be speaking about the alcohol and drug overdose aspects of the Georgia 911 Good

Samaritan Law / GA’s 911 Medical Amnesty & Expanded Naloxone Access Law & other

aspects of Naloxone/Narcan facts & proper use, as well as topics listed below. Guest

speaker Danny Vaughn will be speaking about suicide as it relates to drug

use/abuse/overdose.

At the conclusion of this training Naloxone/Narcan will be available, at no cost – while

supplies last, to attendees who are part of Georgia Overdose Preventions target groups as listed below.

If you or someone you know struggles with alcohol abuse or drug abuse are at high

risk of alcohol/drug overdose, please make them aware of this FREE life-saving

training.

Georgia Overdose Prevention does not supply schools, healthcare providers, law

enforcement or first responders with Naloxone. Our grant specifies that we provide our kits to laypeople at

highest risk of overdose (active users of street drugs, people on prescription opioids, people in

recovery, sex workers, people recently released from incarceration/detox/rehab),

especially those who are uninsured or underinsured. We also equip loved ones of

those at-risk groups listed above who are in frequent proximity to the at-risk person

and could intervene if an overdose occurs. If you do not meet the above criteria, there

are other ways to obtain Naloxone/Narcan that will be discussed.

During this beneficial training topics covered will include: Current trends in fentanyl abuse & other illicit drugs that are mixed with fentanyl that

are taking the lives of our loved ones.

What is Georgia Overdose Prevention’s mission?

Where There’s Life; There’s Hope; Don’t Run; Call 911.

The alcohol overdose & drug overdose aspects of the 911 Good Samaritan Law.

What is Naloxone/Narcan; its characteristics and how/why does it work.

The 3 methods of delivery/administering Naloxone/Narcan with samples of each

method present.

What is Harm Reduction how can you get involved.

Suicidal thoughts/actions in relation to drug use/abuse/overdose.

Overdose Prevention Plans several other related topics.

We hope to see you there!

#narcansaveslives #GeorgiaOverdosePrevention #georgia911goodsamaritanlaw

#DontRunCall911

#wherethereislifethereishope #celebraterecovery #suicideawareness