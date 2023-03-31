Crisp County Fire Rescue Congratulates Assistant Chief Russell Ayotte and Battalion Chief Willie Jackson
Published 1:52 pm Friday, March 31, 2023
Congratulations to Assistant Chief Russell Ayotte and Battalion Chief Willie Jackson on receiving the Georgia Fire Chief Certification at the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs Conference this week.
The certification program’s purpose is to increase the standards for fire management qualification and ensure that skilled Fire Chiefs and Chief Fire Officers are leading fire departments in Georgia.
“Since 2015, there have been less than 300 individuals in the state to receive the Georgia Fire Chief Certification, and we are fortunate to have two individuals here in Crisp County that will lead our department into the future. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of my officers and their commitment to this department and the community,” stated Chief Postell.