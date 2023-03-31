Crisp County Power Commission Press Release Published 9:51 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Crisp County Power Commission

Press Release

March 31, 2023 9:30 AM

The Flint River level at the Montezuma gauge reached its highest point mid-morning Thursday at just

over 22 feet and is declining. The current level is 20.53 feet (38,300 CFS).

The water level in Lake Blackshear is currently 232.33 feet msl (4.7 feet below normal full pool) and is

slowly rising. We anticipate the level will continue to rise as increasing flows reach the lake. Peak Flows

should be passing through Lake Blackshear later today. The areas near Campers Haven and the Highway

27 Bridge continue to experience localized flooding. We do not expect the main body of the lake to go

above normal pool.

We anticipate that over the next several days the Commission will gradually close gates as flows decline

and the lake will return to normal pool.

Commission staff will continue to monitor the situation but this is the last Press Release planned

regarding this event.

Residents are urged to use caution around waters which will be flowing swifter than normal.

For further information you can contact the Crisp County Power Commission at 229-273-3811 or visit

our website at www.crispcountypower.com