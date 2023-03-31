Crisp County Power Commission Press Release
Published 9:51 am Friday, March 31, 2023
Crisp County Power Commission
Press Release
March 31, 2023 9:30 AM
The Flint River level at the Montezuma gauge reached its highest point mid-morning Thursday at just
over 22 feet and is declining. The current level is 20.53 feet (38,300 CFS).
The water level in Lake Blackshear is currently 232.33 feet msl (4.7 feet below normal full pool) and is
slowly rising. We anticipate the level will continue to rise as increasing flows reach the lake. Peak Flows
should be passing through Lake Blackshear later today. The areas near Campers Haven and the Highway
27 Bridge continue to experience localized flooding. We do not expect the main body of the lake to go
above normal pool.
We anticipate that over the next several days the Commission will gradually close gates as flows decline
and the lake will return to normal pool.
Commission staff will continue to monitor the situation but this is the last Press Release planned
regarding this event.
Residents are urged to use caution around waters which will be flowing swifter than normal.
For further information you can contact the Crisp County Power Commission at 229-273-3811 or visit
our website at www.crispcountypower.com