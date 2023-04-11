Department of Public Safety Officer Dies at 59

Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce MCO3 Calvin Downing (Region J) passed away. Officer Downing was 59 years old and served in the United States Armed Forces before his law enforcement career. He began his career with DMVS in February 2005 and transitioned to our Data Q unit in 2019. Officer Downing was a valued member of our agency and will be missed. Officer Downing is married to his wife Greer and has three adult children. Please keep his family and DPS family in your thoughts and prayers.

