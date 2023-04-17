Earth Week April 16th to 22nd Published 9:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Earth Week is celebrated from April 16thto April 22nd 2023, with Earth Day being April 22nd. Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate the support for environmental protection. It was first held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events that are coordinated globally by Earthday.org which includes more that 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. This year’s theme for Earth Day is Invest In Our Planet. This theme is to create a focus on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than 1 billion citizens who participate annually in Earth Day. “In 2023 we must come together again in partnership for the planet. Businesses, governments, and civil society are equally responsible for taking action against the climate crisis and lighting the spark to accelerate change towards a green, prosperous, and equitable future. We must join together in our fight for the green revolution, and for the health of future generations. The time is now to Invest In Our Planet,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earthday.org.

It is important to invest in a green economy, as it is the only path that will create a healthy prosperous, and equitable future. Human influence is unequivocally to blame for the warming of the plant and unfortunately the sad truth is that come forms of climate disruption will be felt on the planet for centuries to come. However, it is now up to us to collectively push away from the dirty fossil fuel economy and old technologies of the past centuries and redirect our attention to creating a 21st century economy that aims to restore the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all.

Governments all over the world have enacted in many significant green policy initiatives in 2022. Yet, nearly every country in the world is still not on track to meet Greenhouse gas (GHG) neutrality by 2050. It is possible to keep global warming below 1.5C, but and immediate and significant action is needed now, and governments can’t do it alone.

Unlike the previous economic revolutions, this time there are two additional imperatives: saving humanity from the climate crisis and building green economies in every country so that everyone can benefit from the green revolution. This can only be done if we invest in our planet’s future together.

Governments, businesses, and citizens are extremely essential in being able to start and maintain the revolutionary progress needed to save humanity from the current climate crisis. Overcoming climate change is within our reach if we work together to commit to action and invest in our planet and our collective future.

Businesses, inventors, investors, and financial markets must drive value for their institutions and society through green innovation and practices. Like other economic revolutions, the private sector has the power to drive the most significant change, with both the necessary scale and speed.

Governments must incentivize their citizens, businesses, and institutions to create and innovate, advancing the public’s interests and creating the framework for an equitable and sustainable global economic system. Ambitious action on green energy generates increased energy security at a time where that has never been more important, while also simultaneously creating the positive environmental outcomes needed to tackle the climate crisis.

Individual citizens must push for sustainable solutions across the board as voters and consumers. Climate change mitigation, restoration, and adaption require the collective will and voice of the people to make the change the planet needs.

For more information or to get involved check out EARTHDAY.ORG