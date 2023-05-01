Dumpsters Provided to Cordele Residents Free of Charge Published 3:56 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The City of Cordele, Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and Keep Crisp Beautiful have been working diligently to seek ways they can make Cordele a better and cleaner place to live, work, and play. Part of cleaning up the community and eradicating litter is proper disposal. That is why the City of Cordele has selected the old Reed Concrete property (814 East 11th Avenue) as the permanent location for the dumpsters. The effort intends to keep trash that would be in alleyways, streets, and illegal dumpsites going where they belong, the trash can. This will help Cordele residents easily and conveniently dispose of their trash in a safe, secure location near their homes or business. Identification, which includes your address will be required to verify that the dumpster is being used by someone who lives or has a business inside the Cordele City limits.

The city has set up guidelines to ensure that the public will properly dispose of their unwanted items. “This is an initiative to help clean up our community. The dumpsters will be for household garbage only (including furniture & mattresses). White goods will be accepted (large electrical goods used domestically) such as refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. We will not accept construction & demolition debris, tires of any kind, yard debris, flammable material, hazardous waste, medical waste, anything toxic or dead animals.,” said Angela Redding, Cordele City Manager.

The site will be opened and manned Thursday and Friday 12pm-6pm and Saturday 9am-4pm weekly, unless the dumpsters are filled to capacity. The site will also be monitored by video cameras 24/7 and anyone found dumping illegally will be subject to fines up to $1000. Chip Wells, chair of Keep Crisp Beautiful stated that “We appreciate the City of Cordele making the dumpsters available again and know that this will assist in the cleaning up of Cordele.”

Everyone is invited to attend the ribbon cutting Thursday, May 4th at 10am at the new dumpster location at 814 East 11th Avenue , across from City Public Works. The site will open immediately after the ribbon cutting.