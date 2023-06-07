Aggravated Assault suspect arrested from March 13, 2023 shooting Published 9:04 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Arrest Made in Officer Involved Shooting Case from March 13, 2023

June 07, 2025

At approximately 1:30 am on March 13, 2023, officers with the Cordele Police Department were called to a disturbance where the victim told them that they had been followed and threatened by Antonio Jamar Brown of Cordele. Brown left in a vehicle before the officer’s arrival. A short while later, an officer spotted then, thirty-seven-year-old Brown driving not far from the call and attempted to stop him. However, instead of stopping the vehicle, Brown fled from the officer and turned around after being blocked by a train on 3rd St. He then drove directly at the officer who had exited their vehicle. The officer fired at the vehicle but did not strike Brown, and Brown did not stop.

Prior to this incident, Antonio Brown had outstanding warrants already for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine with Intent. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called, and they took over the investigation.

Last night our officers were provided information that Antonio Jamar Brown was at Motel 6 in Cordele 1512 E 16th Ave. A coordinated effort between the Cordele Police and Crisp County Deputies resulted in the arrest of now thirty-eight-year-old Antonio Jamar Brown. Antonio Brown was processed and booked on his charges and transported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

We would like to thank our officers and deputies for working together and bringing Brown into custody safely.

We ask anyone with any additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921, or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2920, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477, or your nearest Law Enforcement Agency.