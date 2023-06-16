Dooly County Elementary named 2023 Model School Published 9:12 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Dooly County Elementary School will share key strategies from its inspiring journey at the 31st Annual Model Schools Conference, June 25-June 28 in Orlando, FL

The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), whose mission is to celebrate, inspire, and support today’s K-12 educators, has named Dooly County Elementary School a 2023 Model School for its focus on relationships and rigorous and relevant academics to impact students. The team at Dooly County Elementary School recognizes opportunities for growth, fosters a strong culture, and holds high expectations for all students.

Dooly County Elementary School is one of 30 Model Schools from across the United States that will share best practices at ICLE’s 31st Annual Model Schools Conference. The event provides the inspiration thousands of passionate teachers and leaders need to validate and affirm the great work they do, and to challenge them to share replicable and creative strategies that can produce results in any school.

Dooly County Elementary was able to move up and off Georgia’s failing school list. Through their commitment to strategic data analysis and intentional lesson planning infused with engagement, rigor, and relevance, Dooly County is increasing student learning.

“Model Schools are passionate about kids—and their educators are persistent about creating effective learning environments to benefit the students and communities they serve,” says Dr. Linda Lucey, Program Chair and ICLE Associate Partner. “Each of the 2023 Model Schools is proud to share its story of perseverance and strategies others can take away and make their own.”

” By attending previous Model School conferences, we have gained and developed a blueprint for increasing student outcomes in rural schools. Being selected as ICLE Model School confirms our commitment to providing excellent opportunities to learn and achieve despite the most challenging circumstances. Our success starts with instructional planning to meet the needs of each individual scholar. We are looking forward to sharing our approach on the international stage”.

– Dr. Sherrod Willaford, Assistant Superintendent for Dooly County Schools

“It is truly an honor to be able to present at the 31st Annual Model Schools Conference! Dooly County Elementary School has worked hard in the area of instructional planning in order to improve achievement and progress for all students. Our teachers applied strategies related to rigor and relevance in their Instructional planning and teaching. We believe it has helped our students achieve more! We are excited to share the opportunity with other schools on how they too can achieve despite challenges”.

– Dr. Hollie Walters, Dooly County Elementary School Principal.

“A passion for learning is what makes the Model Schools Conference a celebration for educators,” says Dr. Lucey. “The energy attendees bring to the conference—as well as the concrete and tangible strategies they learn from others—inspires impactful student learning.”

The International Center for Leadership in Education is a division of the learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

To learn more about the 31st Annual Model Schools Conference, please visit ModelSchoolsConference.com.

About the International Center for Leadership in Education

The International Center for Leadership in Education, established in 1991, is one of the most influential education consulting companies in America. It is best known for identifying and disseminating successful practices to assist all students in achieving higher standards. The leadership team and consultants at ICLE have assisted numerous state education agencies and hundreds of schools and districts in their improvement initiatives. For more information, please visit www.hmhco.com/ICLE.