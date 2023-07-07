Jack Roche Turns 97

Published 2:23 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Jack Roche is a Crisp Regional Auxiliary Member who celebrated turning 97 years old at the Crisp Regional dining room at 12pm July 7th

He was born on July 2, 1926. He served our nation in the Army Air Corp as a Bombardier in the 15th Air Force, in the European theater of WWII.
He has been a faithful auxiliary member for 7 years. What a privilege that he is still giving time as an auxiliary member to his community.
His wife, Nancy was a longtime member of the auxiliary. He is faithful to show up to lead prayer group at his church, Christ Episcopal Church, and his duty here at the hospital weekly. Mr. Jack is also enjoys playing a good game of golf.

