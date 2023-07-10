Grand Opening of 2 Girls 1 Dream in Cordele Published 8:47 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Many people in the community already know these two women, as Sofia Mae Creations and Southern Moon Customs. These two women have come together in a store front, and have created 2 Girls 1 Dream. They have a variety of other local items in their shop including, Knickknack by Shelly, Still Outlaw’s, Sunny Rays Jewelry, Scrubs-N-More by Kaitlyn. All items are handmade and can be made custom to order.

They had their Grand Opening on Saturday July 8, 2023. They had the Cozy Camper outside for drinks and snacks inside provided by The Spot Bakery. “Our Grand Opening was a HUGE success thanks to all of you!! The love and support that we have been shown with the merging of our 2 businesses and opening a storefront has been amazing!! We have our store hours pinned at the top of our page now so check them out. If you missed us today then come see us on Wednesday, we still have lots of goodies! And don’t forget to reach out if you need anything custom made! Thank you all again from the bottoms of our hearts!! ” – Southern Moon Customs & Sofia Mae Creations

You can find the store front at 702 Broad Street Suite C, Cordele, GA.

Opening Hours are:

WED-FRI: 10am – 6pm SAT: 10am-4pm SUN: 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month 1-5pm