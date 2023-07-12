Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University Published 8:59 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

AMERICUS, GA (07/10/2023)– The following area residents were among 230 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Elizabeth Shiver of Warwick, Ga. earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education

Tania Turner of Lilly, Ga. earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education

Lyndsea Childs of Cordele, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Kamilya Henderson of Cordele, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

230 students graduated across two ceremonies. The commencement speaker was Scott Steiner, President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System.

Each ceremony was streamed live and recorded on GSW’s YouTube channel. Photos from the day can be found via links at gsw.edu/graduation.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.