Local Author Reading their New Book at Carnegie Library Published 11:27 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Melton Culpepper’s son, Jackson Culpepper, will be in town from Denver next week. He has published a book of short stories about Cordele/Crisp County and will be having a reading from the book at the Cordele Library Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The book will be released in the fall.