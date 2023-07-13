Sunday July 16th is National Ice Cream Day Published 9:37 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday 16th and it’s the perfect time for a delicious and refreshing story about Georgia’s preferences in 2023.

According to the Favorite Ice Cream Flavors Index – a study on consumer preferences and trends in America conducted by financial firm Scholaroo — there has been a significant increase in the demand for ice cream in the country. The consumption of this delicacy in June of this year surpassed the total purchases in the same period of 2022 by 9.8%.

With its increasing popularity over the last year, it would be challenging to find someone who doesn’t like ice cream, perhaps because there are so many good flavors to choose from. Do you know what Georgia’s favorite is?

** ICE CREAM INDEX **

(Most popular ice cream flavors in Georgia ranked in order of popularity in 2023)

#1 Rocky Road

The favorite flavor in 17 states including California, Nevada, and Texas.

#2 Chocolate

The favorite flavor in 23 states including Florida, New York, and Illinois.

#3 Cookie Dough

The favorite flavor in 3 states including Iowa, Louisiana, and Maryland.