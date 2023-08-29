Crisp Area Arts Alliance presents Nannette Forth Scrase
Published 10:15 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Nannette Forth Scrase
Cordele, GA. – Crisp Area Arts Alliance (CAAA) proudly presents Art By Nannette
Forth Scrase at Gallery 41 in downtown Cordele. This color-explosion is currently
on exhibit and CAAA will host a closing reception Thursday, August 31st 5:30-
6:30pm. Gallery 41 is located at 302 N. 7th Street, Cordele. Gallery hours are
Mon-Fri 10am-4pm.
Artist Nannette Forth Scrase is the daughter of the late Frank & Ruby Grace Forth
of Cordele. Nannette is a multi-disciplined painter, ceramist and sculptor.
Nannette is currently living and making art in Atlanta. Her ceramics and
sculpture have won numerous awards and her paintings have placed in juried
show. Her work can be found in private collections, corporate offices and
restaurants and galleries.
Nannette’s lifelong love of art began at home with her mother, an
accomplished watercolor artist and her father, a master in the crafting of wood.
The family’s love of Southeastern Indian artifacts show up in her sculpture and
many of her paintings.
Crisp Area Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit organization. This event is free and
open to the public. For more information, please visit
https://secure.givelively.org/donate/crisp-area-arts-alliance-inc