Crisp Area Arts Alliance presents Nannette Forth Scrase Published 10:15 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Nannette Forth Scrase

Cordele, GA. – Crisp Area Arts Alliance (CAAA) proudly presents Art By Nannette

Forth Scrase at Gallery 41 in downtown Cordele. This color-explosion is currently

on exhibit and CAAA will host a closing reception Thursday, August 31st 5:30-

6:30pm. Gallery 41 is located at 302 N. 7th Street, Cordele. Gallery hours are

Mon-Fri 10am-4pm.

Artist Nannette Forth Scrase is the daughter of the late Frank & Ruby Grace Forth

of Cordele. Nannette is a multi-disciplined painter, ceramist and sculptor.

Nannette is currently living and making art in Atlanta. Her ceramics and

sculpture have won numerous awards and her paintings have placed in juried

show. Her work can be found in private collections, corporate offices and

restaurants and galleries.

Nannette’s lifelong love of art began at home with her mother, an

accomplished watercolor artist and her father, a master in the crafting of wood.

The family’s love of Southeastern Indian artifacts show up in her sculpture and

many of her paintings.

Crisp Area Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit organization. This event is free and

open to the public. For more information, please visit

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/crisp-area-arts-alliance-inc