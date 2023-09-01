Interim Sheriff appointed for Wilcox County Published 3:03 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Lucas C. Allison, Dispatch Correspondent

On Thursday August 31, 2023, at approximately 1:30p.m, in accordance with Georgia law Wilcox Probate Judge Shawn Rhodes appointed former Chief Investigator Steve Mauldin as Interim Sheriff of Wilcox County. Sheriff Mauldin retired from Wilcox Sheriff’s Department in August of 2020, he then continued working part-time for approximately another year and has continued to assist Sheriff Rodgers as a Bailiff for the Superior Court. Sheriff Mauldin worked for Sheriff Rodgers and former Sheriff Mike Martin also, he has approximately 26 years of experience in law enforcement. Sheriff Mauldin stated he agreed to serve to honor his good friend Sheriff Robert Rodgers.