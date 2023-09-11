Wanted Subject Arrested Published 2:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

CRISP COUNTY- September 8, 2023

On September 8, 2023, at approximately 11:00 A.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested Broderick Ming, a 26-year-old male, from Cordele, Georgia, after receiving reports from Crisp County E-911 that a disgruntled employee had a weapon at Cordele Food Holdings, LLC. and fled the scene. Ming fled to the area of the SunnyBrook subdivision. Ming left the vehicle and fled on foot in the woods near the subdivision. Authorities located Ming. He was arrested without incident and transported to Crisp County Detention Center. Ming has warrants from Statesboro, GA, Forsyth, GA, and Cordele, GA. Cordele Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred at Cordele Food Holdings, LLC.