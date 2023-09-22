Two arrested in Warwick Published 4:14 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

On September 20, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Warwick Police Department’s Officer D. Jones made a traffic stop off of Georgia Highway 300 in the city of Warwick due to a window tint violation. GSP did assist in this stop. During this stop the odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During this search the driver, identified as Roderick Moore (27)( of Atlanta, Ga.) ran from the scene but was caught shortly thereafter and taken into custody. The passenger, Ramil Thomas (23)( of Albany, Ga.) was also taken into custody. During the search officers found a large quantity of marijuana, a prescription pill, bank cards, two firearms (one was modified), and $14,005.60 in cash. This case remains open.

Roderick Moore’s charges:

Possession of Marijuana with intent Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime ( 2 counts) FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT (3 counts) Obstruction Window tint violation Seat belt violation No license on person

Ramil Thomas’s Charges: