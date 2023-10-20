Crisp County Career Offender Sentenced to Prison for Meth Trafficking Published 9:32 am Friday, October 20, 2023

ALBANY, Ga. – A Cordele, Georgia, resident with prior serious felony drug convictions was sentenced as a career offender to serve 180 months in prison resulting from an investigation into drug trafficking in the community.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner today after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on April 11. Holton is not eligible for parole.

“The most disruptive repeat offenders in Crisp County and across the district will face the

possibility of federal charges for their continued criminal actions causing significant harm in the communities where they reside,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to commend the cooperation displayed by our local, state and federal partners in the Middle District of Georgia to make our communities as safe as possible.”

“This investigation has resulted in the disruption of a significant methamphetamine supply to the Cordele area. We are grateful for our partnership with the other investigative agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for seeing this case through successfully,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey.

“It is always reassuring that when we identify major drug offenders in our community, we can rely on our state and federal partners to assist us in working and presenting the cases for prosecution,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock. “It is a good day to know that our community is a little safer because justice was served.”

According to court documents and other public information, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant (CI) working with GBI and Crisp CountySheriff’s Office investigators during nine exchanges, beginning in Oct. 2021, until his arrest onFeb. 9, 2022, in Cordele. Holton has several prior convictions, including two prior serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County, Georgia.

This case was investigated by GBI, DEA and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid.