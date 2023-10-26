The Hidden Dangers of Litter Published 9:43 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

We experience countless accidents on our roadways every year, due to drivers trying to avoid litter and debris. Roadway debris causes car accidents that have a serious impact on the safety of drivers, and passengers. Trash on our roads may seem like a minor inconvenience, but it can have serious consequences. The presence of debris on roadways poses a significant hazard, as it can obstruct visibility, cause vehicles to swerve unexpectedly, or puncture tires. These split-second decisions can lead to devastating accidents, whether the driver swerves to avoid debris, or brakes suddenly, to avoid hitting trash.

The danger lies not only in the physical impact of colliding with litter but also in the distraction it creates. Drivers who spot trash on the road may become fixated on it, taking their attention away from the task at hand, safe driving. This momentary lapse in focus can result in rear-end collisions, veering off-road, or even multi-vehicle pile-ups.

We must address this issue and raise awareness about the potential hazards that littering on roadways poses. The better we manage waste disposal and the better we secure our belongings on the road, the more likely we are to mitigate these risks.

By working together to combat this issue, we can create safer roadways for everyone while also promoting a cleaner environment. To prevent unnecessary accidents caused by debris on our roads, let’s prioritize responsible waste disposal and encourage others to do the same. Remember, a small act of tossing trash responsibly today can prevent a major accident tomorrow. So, we can all arrive safely at our destinations, let’s keep our roads clean and free of debris.

About Keep Crisp Beautiful

Keep Crisp Beautiful is a non-profit organization located in the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce. The duties of Keep Crisp Beautiful are to promote public interest and the general improvement of the environment for the City of Cordele and Crisp County.